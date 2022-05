It seemed that the bigger spring storylines on the offensive line involved the development of Tristan Leigh and, of course, the major question mark at center amid the departure of Hunter Rayburn and 2022 absence of Mason Trotter.

Marcus Tate wasn't exactly forgotten, but he was overshadowed. And we think he's continuing to progress as a high-level asset to first-year line coach Thomas Austin.