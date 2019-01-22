THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

In late August, we posed a question to Dabo Swinney:

Given Clemson's wealth of talent at receiver in general, and the advancement of Justyn Ross in particular, would the offensive braintrust be more inclined to put four receivers on the field in 2019?

Swinney didn't particularly like the question, because he doesn't ever want the intentions of his offense to be confused with some of the more finesse, gimmicky approaches elsewhere.

"We're never going to be the Air Raid around here," he said.