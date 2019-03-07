Offensive line visitor eyes return trip to Clemson
THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
A big offensive lineman who visited this past week plans to return to Clemson this summer in hopes of netting an offer before he makes his decision.
Mobile (Ala.) St. Paul tackle Brady Ward returned to campus Monday with his father.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news