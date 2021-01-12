TigerIllustrated - Offseason introspection

FROM THE TIGER FAN SHOP: Click HERE for more DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel and gear!

CLEMSON -- Two years ago, with the college football world feeling willing and ready to proclaim Dabo Swinney as having eclipsed Nick Saban, Clemson's coach said something that's especially pertinent today.

"I don't think they're going anywhere," he said in the delirious afterglow of 44-16.

"They'll be back."

An aside: Funny how some national media folks keep a file of things Swinney has said that haven't aged well, all the while ignoring the things he's said that have, all the while hoping everyone forgets the hot takes they themselves have made that have crashed and burned.

But we digress.