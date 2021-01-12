 TigerIllustrated - Offseason introspection
football

Offseason introspection

Larry Williams
Tigerillustrated.com

CLEMSON -- Two years ago, with the college football world feeling willing and ready to proclaim Dabo Swinney as having eclipsed Nick Saban, Clemson's coach said something that's especially pertinent today.

"I don't think they're going anywhere," he said in the delirious afterglow of 44-16.

"They'll be back."

An aside: Funny how some national media folks keep a file of things Swinney has said that haven't aged well, all the while ignoring the things he's said that have, all the while hoping everyone forgets the hot takes they themselves have made that have crashed and burned.

But we digress.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban is shown here at the Tuscaloosa National Airport earlier today following last night's blowout win over Ohio State. Saban now has a record seven national championships.
Alabama head coach Nick Saban is shown here at the Tuscaloosa National Airport earlier today following last night's blowout win over Ohio State. Saban now has a record seven national championships. (AP)
{{ article.author_name }}