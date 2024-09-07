PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1EM0s0Uk1TOTBZJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUQzSzRSTVM5MFknLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football

Oh, what a night

Larry Williams
Tigerillustrated.com

CLEMSON -- Appalachian State is known for slaying giants.

But this night was known for Clemson slaying demons.

It doesn't feel accurate to say this was more like it.

Because this, 66-20 and 712 total yards, was unlike anything anyone expected.

Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik raises his right hand to the sky in Death Valley Saturday night following a touchdown.
Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik raises his right hand to the sky in Death Valley Saturday night following a touchdown. (AP)
After the suffocation against Georgia, after three years of offensive struggles, the best-case scenario Saturday night seemed to be Cade Klubnik and the offense finding some big plays, finding the end zone, finding some confidence heading into the open date.

That seemed reasonable, but also maybe too much. Because who knew what to expect given the available evidence?

They found something so much more. Something like gold.

It started with Klubnik finding freshman Bryant Wesco for a deep-ball touchdown on the third play.

Take the statistics sheet from the first half and frame it, because you probably won't ever see anything like it.

Yes, it was "just" Appalachian State -- a lot different from the red-and-black machine on the other side of the ball in Atlanta.

But this historic offensive bonanza -- most points in the first quarter (42), most points in a half (56) -- was what everyone needed.

The offense needed it, of course.

But also the defense, which has carried this program so often since Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne left the building.

And also the fans, who need a reason to believe their team can get back to breathing rare air.

Thirteen years ago, Sammy Watkins scored a touchdown on his first college touch to signal greater things to come.

This time Wesco brought electricity and therapy when he got loose behind the defense and hauled in a strike from Klubnik for a 76-yard catch and run.

Clemson got all the points it would need to put Appalachian State away midway through the first quarter.
Clemson got all the points it would need to put Appalachian State away midway through the first quarter. (AP)

On the next possession, Klubnik dropped a perfect deep ball over Wesco's head and the freshman tracked it perfectly for a 51-yard connection that put the ball at the 2 and set up Klubnik's touchdown run on the next play.

By the time Phil Mafah found a crease and exploded for an 83-yard touchdown run on the next series, it was clear this night was going to be something altogether different.

It was clear this felt like some sort of dream, because it's been so long since things seemed this easy.

Clemson had 525 yards at halftime, giving the Tigers their first 500-yard half in history. The previous record was 487 set in the first half at Duke in 2012.

Through much of August, Klubnik and the offense generated hope on the inside that their trajectory was headed upward.

That notion fell flat in Atlanta, where experienced receivers Adam Randall and Cole Turner seemed not ready for the moment.

It was thus time to see what the freshmen could do Saturday night, and Wesco got the start.

Didn't take long to wonder why in the world the kid got just 12 snaps of action against the Bulldogs.

TJ Moore got in on the scoring in the second quarter on third-and-6, slicing into the soft spots of the Mountaineers' zone and taking in a strike from Klubnik for a 33-yard touchdown reception.

Klubnik was virtually flawless in the first half, completing 24 of 26 passes for 378 yards and five touchdowns while adding two scores on the ground.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney stops to pay tribute to the late Diondre Overton during Tiger Walk on Saturday.
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney stops to pay tribute to the late Diondre Overton during Tiger Walk on Saturday. (AP)

He wasn't needed in the second half.

Because he and this offense got what they needed.

And so much more.

