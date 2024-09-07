Because this, 66-20 and 712 total yards, was unlike anything anyone expected.

It doesn't feel accurate to say this was more like it.

But this night was known for Clemson slaying demons.

After the suffocation against Georgia, after three years of offensive struggles, the best-case scenario Saturday night seemed to be Cade Klubnik and the offense finding some big plays, finding the end zone, finding some confidence heading into the open date.

That seemed reasonable, but also maybe too much. Because who knew what to expect given the available evidence?

They found something so much more. Something like gold.

It started with Klubnik finding freshman Bryant Wesco for a deep-ball touchdown on the third play.

Take the statistics sheet from the first half and frame it, because you probably won't ever see anything like it.

Yes, it was "just" Appalachian State -- a lot different from the red-and-black machine on the other side of the ball in Atlanta.

But this historic offensive bonanza -- most points in the first quarter (42), most points in a half (56) -- was what everyone needed.

The offense needed it, of course.

But also the defense, which has carried this program so often since Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne left the building.

And also the fans, who need a reason to believe their team can get back to breathing rare air.

Thirteen years ago, Sammy Watkins scored a touchdown on his first college touch to signal greater things to come.

This time Wesco brought electricity and therapy when he got loose behind the defense and hauled in a strike from Klubnik for a 76-yard catch and run.