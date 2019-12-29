50% OFF on a Tigerillustrated.com subscription! Makes for a fantastic gift idea!

GLENDALE, Ariz. | Ohio State Athletics Director Gene Smith was none too pleased with officiating Saturday night as the No. 2 Buckeyes dropped a 29-23 decision to No. 3 Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl.

Smith, responding to Yahoo! Sports national college football writer Pete Thamel in a text message, blasted a call by replay officials which overturned a fumble called on the field when Buckeye DB Jeff Okudah stripped Clemson's Justyn Ross and Ohio State's Jordan Fuller scooped and scored.

A video review ruled Ross had not completed the catch and turned a touchdown into an incomplete pass.

Said Smith: "Terry McAulay is 100-percent correct!!! Unreal!!" He added: "Feel free to share how pissed I am."