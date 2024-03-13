Much like in the regular season finale against Wake Forest, the Tigers struggled offensively in the first half and once again paid the price.

Led by Harris' 27 points, Boston College (19-14, 9-12 ACC) cruised past favored Clemson (21-11, 11-10 ACC) in round two of the ACC Tournament, 76-55, late Wednesday night in Capital One Arena.

Claudell Harris ensured the Tigers' trip to the nation's capital was a short one.

Clemson hoped its postseason run might have a positive start in Washington, D.C.

For the second straight outing, the Tigers shot under 40 percent in the first half, unable to maintain consistency away from home.

While the Tigers' offensive struggles continued throughout the night, Harris made sure to capitalize. The Charleston Southern transfer found offensive success in all three levels, striking from deep and doing damage inside. Five of his 10 makes came from beyond the arc.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

With Harris leading the way, The Eagles led by double digits for 26 minutes and left the Tigers in the rearview mirror. Boston College, which held a lead for 38 minutes, out-rebounded Clemson 43-27.

Despite the Tigers' shaky offensive performance, Joseph Girard and PJ Hall found a way to make offensive contributions, combining for 34 of Clemson's 55 points. Girard added a team-high seven rebounds. No other Tigers reached double figures in scoring.

Our off topics forum

Clemson, which trailed 40-28 at halftime, finished the game 19-54 overall from the field, 35.2-percent, while shooting 4-20 (20%) from deep.

The Eagles were just 43.1-percent from the field, but did hit 10-of-29 from three-point range and converted a perfect 16-for-16 at the foul line.

Chase Hunter shot 0-10 on the night while Jack Clark finished with seven points, shooting 3-5 from the field. Ian Schieffelin added five points.

Clemson will now turn its focus to Selection Sunday as it awaits its matchup in round one of the NCAA Tournament.

BIG MARCH DEALS on officially-licensed Clemson apparel and gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!