TigerIllustrated - Onward

Four days ago, Dabo Swinney was asked if this has been the most challenging season he's ever experienced.

You don't need to have a doctorate in Dabo to know the man has been through some difficult seasons, from walking on at Alabama, to walking on as a head coach at Clemson in the middle of a failed 2008 season, to dealing with Steve Spurrier casting a yearly pall over some otherwise high-achieving campaigns.