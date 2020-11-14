TigerIllustrated - Open Date Options

Clemson’s open date obviously couldn’t have come at a more ideal time, for both physical and mental recuperation.

Florida State has inconceivably become the cure for what ails a lot of teams, presenting the Tigers with a get-right game next weekend as they look to build steam toward a presumed rematch in the ACC Championship with Notre Dame.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

We devoted a lot of words this past week to the offensive line and its role in where Clemson’s offense could stand to improve for the Tigers to maximize their potential.