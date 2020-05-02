University and athletics department administrators are paid a lot of money, and they're having to earn it during these unprecedented times.

If we saw a list of Jim Clements' five most stressful items before the pandemic, they probably seem like cake compared to the questions he and university leaders have confronted over the past two months.

In the pre-pandemic world, Dan Radakovich's most difficult decisions probably centered on whether to retain or terminate a coach. Now he has to come up with a list of how many jobs to cut if there's no football season.

And can you imagine the questions facing the legal teams at universities and major conferences as they deal with issues of potential liability?