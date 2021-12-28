Before Wesley Goodwin was the obscure right-hand man to Brent Venables, Andrew Warwick was that guy.

Warwick's 2018 departure to be Jacksonville State's defensive coordinator is what brought Goodwin from the NFL back to Clemson.

With Dabo Swinney's program in a period of significant transition and preparing for a bowl game in Orlando, the mind drifts to 2014 when there were some of the same vibes as Clemson went to the same place to finish its season.