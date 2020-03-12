CLEMSON | Just as Clemson's coaches didn't waste any time getting Braden Galloway onto the field after the end of his one-year suspension, they're being just as expeditious in capitalizing on his diverse talents during spring practice.

In 65 playoff snaps, Galloway showed an element that Clemson's offense could've used in 2019.

Now he's being moved around the field and is even getting reps in the slot at the 5-man position, he revealed earlier this week.