CLEMSON | If you've yet to pull yourself out of Mid-Traumatic Stress Disorder halfway through a Clemson season unlike any other, it might be best not to take a glance at what happened the last time the Tigers played Pittsburgh.

That team scored 31 points in the first quarter.

This team can't crack 20 points in a game.

That team had 349 yards on 42 plays at halftime.

This team had less than 200 yards on 40 plays in regulation at N.C. State, and 314 yards on 73 plays last week against Syracuse.

OK, enough of the torture in recalling the vast difference between this offense 11 months ago when it had Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne, Amari Rodgers and Cornell Powell, and now when it has a whole host of problems and seemingly no one poised to pull the Tigers out of this offensive funk.