TigerIllustrated - Our 1-on-1 With Tim Bourret

While there are plenty of famous historical coaching ties between Clemson and Alabama, the most notable link between the Tigers and Notre Dame is Tim Bourret.

Bourret, who earned his undergrad and Master's from Notre Dame in the late 1970s, got his first job at Clemson working for the late, great Bob Bradley.

Bourret spent 40 seasons with Clemson's Sports Information Department, becoming legendary in his own right before retiring in the spring of 2018.

Bourret, who was inducted into the CoSIDA Hall of Fame less than a year before his retirement, is a member of the radio broadcast team and will be on the scene Saturday in South Bend when Clemson takes on Notre Dame.

Bourret took time yesterday to visit with Tigerillustrated.com.

