Two years ago, a not-very-good Florida State team had the ball with a little more than six minutes left in Clemson territory down just 17-14.

The Tigers pulled away after James Blackman threw an interception and won 31-14. But it was hard to believe the Seminoles were in such a spot, with a chance to take the lead or tie it against a team that was barreling toward another playoff appearance.

Jimbo Fisher seems to always find a way to junk up the game against Clemson, to manufacture enough offense to give problems to Brent Venables. It's a credit to him as a coach and a schemer.