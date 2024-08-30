BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

Coming off its worst season in 13 years, No. 14 Clemson has put itself in the show-me camp with most college football observers, as well as a majority of Tigerillustrated.com's subscribers.

In our third update of the day, we have some important, last-minute, team-related info and details to cover ahead of the Tigers' monumental clash with No. 1 Georgia in Atlanta on Saturday.

OUR FINAL WORD ON CLEMSON AND UGA (For subscribers-only)

********************************

SHOP: The new Clemson NIKE Pegasus shoe is HERE!