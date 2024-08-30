in other news
Wednesday Insider
This top 25 national recruit will be in Mercedes-Benz Stadium Saturday. Our latest on him and updates on other...
Finishing school
For almost all of Clemson's football history, a 30-10 record over three seasons wouldn't bring much scrutiny of the ...
Swinney weighs in on UGA, Klubnik, injuries
Tuesday morning Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney met with members of the media at his weekly news conference...
Clemson - UGA: Past Recruiting Battles
What if we told you UGA offered 34 of Clemson's 85 scholarship players during their high school careers?
Tuesday Insider
The guest list for Clemson's clash with UGA is growing by the day. Tiger Illustrated has more recruiting names to...
Coming off its worst season in 13 years, No. 14 Clemson has put itself in the show-me camp with most college football observers, as well as a majority of Tigerillustrated.com's subscribers.
In our third update of the day, we have some important, last-minute, team-related info and details to cover ahead of the Tigers' monumental clash with No. 1 Georgia in Atlanta on Saturday.
OUR FINAL WORD ON CLEMSON AND UGA (For subscribers-only)
********************************
