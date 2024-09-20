BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

In our third update of the day at Tigerillustrated.com, we've got some important, last-minute, details to share with subscribers ahead of No. 21 Clemson hosting N.C. State on Saturday.

And we'll start with sophomore defensive end Peter Woods and sophomore wide receiver Tyler Brown.

OUR FINAL WORD ON CLEMSON - N.C. STATE (For subscribers-only)

*************************

SHOP: The new Clemson NIKE Pegasus shoe is HERE!