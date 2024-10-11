BECOME A SUBSCRIBER TO TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

In our third update of the day at Tigerillustrated.com, we've got some important, last-minute, details to share with subscribers ahead of No. 10 Clemson taking on Wake Forest in Winston-Salem on Saturday.

OUR FINAL WORD ON CLEMSON - WAKE FOREST (For subscribers-only)

****************************

SHOP daily DEALS on Clemson apparel/gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!