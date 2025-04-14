Transfer forward picks Clemson

Brad Brownell has added another perimeter piece from the transfer portal.
Utah rising junior forward Jake Wahlin has committed to Clemson. Tigerillustrated.com first-reported Clemson's involvement Sunday morning.
Wahlin (6-10, 212) picked the Tigers over Virginia after visiting the two schools over the weekend.
He averaged 6.3 points and 4.9 rebounds in 23.4 minutes per contest as a sophomore, shooting 46.7 percent from the field and 35.1 percent from 3-point range.
Wahlin reached double-figures scoring in six contests, posting a season-high 16 points in a 21-point rout of Oklahoma State in January.
He also registered a double-double (10 points, 12 rebounds) in a win against Kansas in February.
His better games came against the better competition.
Wahlin is expected to play small forward and perhaps handle some combo forward duties in small-ball lineups -- similar to the roles held by former Tigers forward Chauncey Wiggins before his departure.
His addition affords some lineup versatility as well as allows Clemson to go big on the perimeter and fortify rebounding.
At Utah, Wahlin was at his best as a cutter to the basket in motion offense, and he's active on the offensive glass. He has athletic pedigree; his father played football for BYU, and two sisters were college volleyball players. His grandfather was drafted by the Chicago Bears in the 1950s.
He becomes Clemson's fifth transfer portal addition this offseason, joining Nevada rising senior forward/center Nick Davidson, Utah Valley junior forward/center Carter Welling, UAB senior guard Butta Johnson and UGA senior post player R.J. Godfrey.
Wahlin's bio at Utah indicates he served a two-year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ for Latter Day Saints in Lithuania (2021-23) and speaks Lithuanian.
His acquisition bumps Clemson to 12 scholarship players for next season.
Tigerillustrated.com will have more on Wahlin, including behind-the-scenes details on his recruitment, in our next Monday Insider.