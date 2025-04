BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER!

In our third update of the day at Tigerillustrated.com, our latest on multiple Clemson freshmen and underclassmen one week after the Tigers' annual spring football game.

Also, additional insight on Alabama transfer linebacker and former five-star recruit Jeremiah Alexander.

PICTURED on the front page: Rising sophomore defensive tackle and former four-star recruit Vic Burley.

SUNDAY CLEMSON FOOTBALL NUGGETS (For subscribers-only)