"The whole package. It had to be right, and this was right."

-- He said he had some opportunities last year but turned them down. He told his family he was waiting for the perfect opportunity and this was it.

"My kids and my wife, they're a football family. The first year out was pretty good, but then we started getting that itch a little bit. In my mind I felt it was time."

-- Really interesting that he said it was not just him but his family that longed to get back into the routine of being a part of a team -- being in the locker room after games, going on bowl trips, being on the field, etc.

CLEMSON -- New offensive line coach Matt Luke spoke with the media after today's practice. Some of the more notable insights he shared:

He said his family is going to stay in Athens and finish out the school year before moving to Clemson.

-- At Ole Miss and Georgia, Luke recruited against Clemson regularly and developed a respect for Dabo Swinney and his program.

"I've always had unbelievable respect for the type of program he ran -- the family, the faith and all those things. It just came together with the right timing."

-- When he stepped away from football two years ago, he said he made the decision he'd never be a head coach again. He now says never say never, but he's focused 100-percent on helping Clemson get a national championship.

-- His voice was hoarse after today's practice.

"It feels really good. I'm a little bit tired. Got to get my coaching voice back."

-- On what fans should expect out of this offensive line:

"We’re going to be connected. We’re going to play together. I’m an emotional person, so we’re going to play with emotion. And with toughness. This game is meant to be played a certain way, and we’re going to demand they play that way."

-- They're off to a fast start the past two days. They put names on the helmets to help his transition.

"The bowl game gives me a jump start. The only way you can build relationships is to go out on that grass and grow together."

-- On his compatibility with Garrett Riley's offense:

"I’ve been in several different offenses. Spread, pro style. Riley is very, very innovative. They call him an Air Raid guy but in the last four games he ran the ball and did what he needed to do to win."