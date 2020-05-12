Clemson has loosely reached the halfway point in its recruiting class, based on Dabo Swinney’s estimate.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

At double-digit four-star commitments already, the Tigers are certainly off to an elite start. No other program in the country with more than three commitments has all of its pledges rated four-star or higher, and Clemson appears on pace to post another top-five haul.

As the numbers begin to tighten, Tigerillustrated.com has the latest for what direction Clemson's coaching staff is expected to go.