TigerIllustrated - Our one-on-one with Radakovich

Our one-on-one with Radakovich

Larry Williams
Tigerillustrated.com

When Dan Radakovich took over as Clemson's athletics director in December of 2012, the Tigers' ACC title in football a year earlier seemed a long way off.

Florida State was asserting its dominance under Jimbo Fisher, and in these parts it seemed fair to wonder how long it'd be before Dabo Swinney's team would be on top again in the conference.

More than eight years later, Clemson's ACC supremacy seems almost like an afterthought as the Tigers have won six straight crowns with almost no evidence of an interruption in sight.

Florida State is still sifting through the wreckage and isn't even on Clemson's radar.

And the Tigers, 89-10 in the playoff era with two national titles and six consecutive trips to the CFP, are at a level no one envisioned back when Radakovich took over for Terry Don Phillips.

Dan Radakovich has been Clemson's Athletics Director since the fourth quarter of 2012. (Ken Ruinard - US Presswire)

Radakovich has plenty to occupy himself with these days other than the football program.

Tigerillustrated.com visited with him Monday afternoon in a one-on-one interview.

Here are excerpts from the conversation:

TI: It’s our understanding that Clemson and Georgia have an expectation that Bank of America Stadium have a full capacity for the season opener. Is that accurate, and how much confidence do you have that will be the case based on the insight you’ve received?

RADAKOVICH: "Everything at this point is really zeroing in on full capacity. Our ticket deadline passed on Friday, and we had sold all the tickets that we have contracted to the game. So that's incredible, and I really thank everybody for doing that.

"Just to stay on the football tickets, we're over 53,000 now which is really great. We know there are a few folks we sell to over the summer and a few folks that are a little bit late. But our record was in 2019 at 59,000. I don't know that we'll get to that this year, but we'll get close. Our renewal rate is about 93, 94 percent."

