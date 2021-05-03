TigerIllustrated - Our one-on-one with Radakovich

When Dan Radakovich took over as Clemson's athletics director in December of 2012, the Tigers' ACC title in football a year earlier seemed a long way off.

Florida State was asserting its dominance under Jimbo Fisher, and in these parts it seemed fair to wonder how long it'd be before Dabo Swinney's team would be on top again in the conference.

More than eight years later, Clemson's ACC supremacy seems almost like an afterthought as the Tigers have won six straight crowns with almost no evidence of an interruption in sight.

Florida State is still sifting through the wreckage and isn't even on Clemson's radar.

And the Tigers, 89-10 in the playoff era with two national titles and six consecutive trips to the CFP, are at a level no one envisioned back when Radakovich took over for Terry Don Phillips.