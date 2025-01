BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER!

There are five former five-star prospects on Clemson's football roster:

(QB) Cade Klubnik

(OL) Tristan Leigh

(DL) Peter Woods

(DL) Amare Adams

***** (LB) Jeremiah Alexander (dedicated piece earlier this month)

In this feature, Tigerillustrated.com has an inside look into each one of them with our season prediction for each as spring practice approaches.

OUR SEASON PREDICTION FOR EVERY FIVE-STAR ON CLEMSON's ROSTER (For subscribers-only)