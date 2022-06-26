Our way-too-early prediction for ACC standings
To their great dismay, Clemson fans lost the ability to efficiently and ruthlessly inflict pain on their Georgia friends last January.
Before the Bulldogs broke through with a national title, it never got old for Clemson fans to use the "1980" thing whenever possible.
Having something on N.C. State isn't nearly as fulfilling, but a similar taunt is nonetheless there for the taking:
1979.
That's the last time the Wolfpack won an ACC title. Since then, Wake (Freaking) Forest has managed to claim a crown (2006) and play for another (2021). Heck, even Duke advanced to the conference title game nine years ago.
If you remove the emotions of fanaticism, and separate yourself from some buffoonery of the past by Dave Doeren, the 2022 version of the Wolfpack commands some respect. They have a solid quarterback in Devin Leary. They have talent on defense, and things seem to be coming together for defensive coordinator Tony Gibson.
