 TigerIllustrated - Our way-too-early prediction for ACC standings
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-06-26 15:37:42 -0500') }} football Edit

Our way-too-early prediction for ACC standings

Larry Williams & Paul Strelow
Tigerillustrated.com

To their great dismay, Clemson fans lost the ability to efficiently and ruthlessly inflict pain on their Georgia friends last January.

Before the Bulldogs broke through with a national title, it never got old for Clemson fans to use the "1980" thing whenever possible.

Having something on N.C. State isn't nearly as fulfilling, but a similar taunt is nonetheless there for the taking:

1979.

Dave Doeren has three nine-win seasons as N.C. State's head coach. His only top 20 finish in nine years came last season with a No. 19 ranking.
Dave Doeren has three nine-win seasons as N.C. State's head coach. His only top 20 finish in nine years came last season with a No. 19 ranking. (AP)

That's the last time the Wolfpack won an ACC title. Since then, Wake (Freaking) Forest has managed to claim a crown (2006) and play for another (2021). Heck, even Duke advanced to the conference title game nine years ago.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

If you remove the emotions of fanaticism, and separate yourself from some buffoonery of the past by Dave Doeren, the 2022 version of the Wolfpack commands some respect. They have a solid quarterback in Devin Leary. They have talent on defense, and things seem to be coming together for defensive coordinator Tony Gibson.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}