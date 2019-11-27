THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

A Clemson staffer was discussing an instate prospect with his high school coach when the conversation turned to another product from that prep program.

That high school had pushed the Tigers to pursue the player, but Clemson had already gone in another direction and filled his theoretical spot. The player went on to have a prolific college career and be a high NFL draft pick.

The Clemson staffer, without prompting, told the coach that the next time he vouched for a player, the Tigers would offer him no questions asked, based on additional previous track record.