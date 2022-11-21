After christening their 2024 class Sunday afternoon, the Tigers nabbed one of their biggest acquisitions for this cycle Monday morning when Phenix City (Ala.) Central four-star defensive end Tomarrion "TJ" Parker announced his commitment. Parker had been a projection to Clemson by Tigerillustrated.com .

Clemson has snatched a second public commitment in as many days. And it's a big one.

Parker (6-4, 252), ranked No. 180 nationally by Rivals.com, picked Clemson over finalists Tennessee, Penn State and Texas A&M. Florida made a push through the summer too, while Auburn was also in pursuit.

Clemson stands to potentially lose its top four defensive ends from the depth chart after this season, with no obvious heirs apparent in waiting.

The Tigers grabbed a pair of defensive end commitments by early summer in College Park (Ga.) Woodward Academy four-star A.J. Hoffler and Washington (D.C.) St. John's College four-star David Ojiegbe. But both are forced to wait to enroll during the summer.

Parker will graduate next month and report to Clemson in January, giving him a spring practice period to expedite his acclimation and -- the Tigers hope -- get him ready quicker for possible contribution as a freshman.

After his sophomore year, Parker competed at the Dabo Swinney Camp in search of an offer.

Clemson wanted to see his academic credentials improve, and Parker went on to commit to Penn State.

He withdrew that pledge in August amid a push from Florida and Tennessee.

Clemson wasted no time in making its move with an offer two days later, and Parker attended the Tigers' home opener against Furman.