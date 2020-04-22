Walker Parks felt a bit unfulfilled with the at-home workout routine.

So the Clemson signee went out Tuesday night and bought a chute to do offensive line drills in his backyard.

“I’ve got cones set up in my back yard and a weightlifting rack in the basement,” Parks told Tigerillustrated.com. “So now I have all the equipment I need.”