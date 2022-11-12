CLEMSON -- Clemson (8-1, 6-0) will be without at least two key players today when it hosts Louisville (6-3, 3-3), Tigerillustrated.com has learned.

Starting right guard Walker Parks is in concussion protocol and will not be available. In addition, starting WLB Trenton Simpson is out due to an undisclosed injury.

Parks has started all nine games this season, logging 623 snaps. It is expected that Mitchell Mayes, a junior who has split time at both guard and tackle, will pick up the slack at right guard. Mayes has logged 56 snaps this fall. Sophomore guard Bryn Tucker, who has 41 snaps from scrimmage this season, also could receive reps at right guard today.

Both Keith Maguire (231 snaps in 2022) and LaVonta Bentley (152 snaps) could pick up the slack at WLB. Simpson has started all nine games this fall and is the Tigers' leading tackler with 60 stops.

Also, starting left tackle Jordan McFadden suffered a foot injury in practice this week but is expected to play today.

