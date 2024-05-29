The major Clemson official visit weekend kicks off Friday.

Dabo Swinney's first two summers hosting a single, large gathering showed to be huge successes once the final returns were calculated at the end of those respective summers.

The Tigers have scholarship spot vacancies at a half-dozen positions that they seek to have filled in the immediate future.

In the second installment of this feature, Tigerillustrated.com has an inside look at where Clemson stands with several of the uncommitted visitors slated to be in town this weekend: