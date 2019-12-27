THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. | Three years ago, Clemson rushed for 91 yards on 42 carries and won a national title in Tampa.

A year ago, the Tigers rushed for 135 yards against Alabama and won the national championship by four touchdowns.

Once upon a time, these paltry rushing numbers probably would've brought a loss in the championship game.