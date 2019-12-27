News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-27 11:08:22 -0600') }} football Edit

Passing fancy

Larry Williams
Tigerillustrated.com

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. | Three years ago, Clemson rushed for 91 yards on 42 carries and won a national title in Tampa.

A year ago, the Tigers rushed for 135 yards against Alabama and won the national championship by four touchdowns.

Once upon a time, these paltry rushing numbers probably would've brought a loss in the championship game.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}