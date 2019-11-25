THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Dabo Swinney has maintained for some time that Clemson just doesn’t cross paths with rival South Carolina on the recruiting trail all that often anymore.

Simply, the programs have contrasting identities as far as environment, culture, personality and winning profile. And depending on what a prospect values for his college criteria, he’s probably going to lean strongly toward one Palmetto State school or the other.

Yet in scanning the roster on either side, there remains a large volume of names that will be familiar to fans who follow recruiting.

There are considerably more players at South Carolina who will ring a bell for Clemson. But that’s more a reflection of the Tigers’ involvement than the Gamecocks necessarily winning a head-to-head battle.