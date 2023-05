CLEMSON -- When the topic of Will Shipley and the 2022 season comes up, invariably the first thought is:

Why in the world did Will Shipley not get the ball more late in the season?

A justifiable criticism, particularly given that coaches acknowledged after each of the three losses that Shipley probably should've gotten the ball more.

Yet as Shipley transitions to his junior season and the offense transitions to a new season of leadership under Garrett Riley, the talented and driven running back puts some of it on his shoulders too.