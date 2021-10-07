**** ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: You can now read the premium message boards at Gamecockcentral.com, Warchant.com, UGASports.com and other sites in the Rivals.com network. Click HERE to get access to their premium message boards!

CLEMSON | When Dabo Swinney boiled over in response to an early false-start penalty on Kobe Pace that ended up meaning the difference between a first down and a punt, it was not just the culmination of his frustration from the first four-plus games.

No, this goes well further back than the start of the season. It goes all the way back to the first practice of camp, after which Swinney issued some pointed criticism with his team huddled around him at midfield.

In no uncertain terms, he said he was going to play players who were disciplined and physically tough. He said he'd rather lose with lesser-regarded players who were committed to the details than win with 5-star types who were too casual about the program's core principles.

So that's the important context of Pace being on the receiving end of a classic Swinney tirade last week against Boston College, a development that drew extended attention from the television crew.