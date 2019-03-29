Tigerillustrated.com

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

The slot receiver position -- Hunter Renfrow's position -- is probably not where Diondre Overton envisioned himself lining up back when he signed at Clemson in 2016.



In those days, the progression in his mind probably went something like this: Back up Mike Williams at the boundary 9-man spot for one season. Then become another Mike Williams for two seasons. Then turn pro.

It's quite common for college football players to fall short of expectations they had for themselves entering college.

It's not as common for players with Overton's talent and physical stature to find themselves battling obscurity well into their careers.