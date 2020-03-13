CLEMSON | Forty-eight hours ago as of this Friday-morning writing, Danny Kanell and Greg McElroy were livid over the idea that maybe NCAA Tournament games shouldn't be played.

On their ESPNU morning radio show, they went with the tired old standby that anyone who thinks such a thing "has never played the game." They said none of the athletes participating in the then-ongoing conference tournaments, and those preparing for March Madness, could possibly be worried about the threat of coronavirus.

It was, in their words, something that only a competitor could understand.

By Wednesday evening, those words were rendered so foolish that Kanell and McElroy probably should've issued an apology.