Period of adjustment for Clemson basketball
When Larry broke the news of P.J. Hall's injury Monday morning, the automatic reaction has to be one of deflation toward Clemson basketball's outlook.
That, of course, is premature.
If the projected maximum recovery time for surgery puts him back near the start of the season at latest, then certainly there's a lot of basketball to be played with Hall available.
Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news