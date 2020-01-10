News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-10 18:38:20 -0600') }} football Edit

PHOTOS: Clemson In New Orleans

Tigerillustrated.com
Tigerillustrated.com

IN STOCK NOW: Clemson Natty-CFP Playoff & New Orleans apparel and gear! Click HERE to see everything in inventory at The Tiger Fan Shop!

NEW ORLEANS, La. | In this photo feature, check out images of Clemson's players and coaches touching down in New Orleans late Friday afternoon.

The No. 3 Tigers (14-0, 9-0) will settle into The Crescent City over the next two days before squaring off against No. 1-ranked LSU (14-0, 9-0) Monday night in the CFP National Championship game.


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}