IN STOCK NOW: Clemson Natty-CFP Playoff & New Orleans apparel and gear! Click HERE to see everything in inventory at The Tiger Fan Shop!

NEW ORLEANS, La. | In this photo feature, check out images of Clemson's players and coaches touching down in New Orleans late Friday afternoon.

The No. 3 Tigers (14-0, 9-0) will settle into The Crescent City over the next two days before squaring off against No. 1-ranked LSU (14-0, 9-0) Monday night in the CFP National Championship game.