CLEMSON -- Pull up the main page at Rivals.com and there's tumult left and right with the early signing period upon us.

The scent of major flips is causing a sensation.

The sight of major portal attrition is causing you to do a double-take as you re-read the long list of names leaving not just Texas A&M, Florida and South Carolina, but Ala-freaking-Bama.

Here at Clemson there's a comparative serenity on multiple fronts as Dabo Swinney and Co. prepare to make it official Wednesday.