Tigerillustrated.com

Two years ago at this time, the stories and videos were still flowing.

Where were you when Deshaun Watson, with two minutes left, told his offense to go be legendary? Where were you when Watson and Hunter Renfrow sealed that legend with a second on the clock in Tampa?

It took everything Clemson had that night. Matters were so dire that Dabo Swinney told his players at halftime that they'd just have to rely on faith that they'd get it done against an otherworldly Alabama defense.

And that's what is rather fascinating now as we try to process two diametrically opposed national titles in the past three years.