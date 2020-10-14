 Clemson Tigers Clemson football
Player Development 101

CLEMSON | When Dabo Swinney parted ways with Kevin Steele and brought in Brent Venables to, ahem, get it fixed, he didn't just give the defensive keys to Venables and tell him to get to work.

The head coach was and is an offensive guy, but Swinney also has some core developmental beliefs that everyone on both sides of the ball is going to adhere to.

At Oklahoma, Venables was used to playing his best players until games were in hand and then subbing in the backups. He was confronted with a much different model at Clemson, and it was a jolt at first.

