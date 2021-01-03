TigerIllustrated - Playoff reckoning

FROM THE TIGER FAN SHOP: Click HERE for more in-season DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel and gear!

CLEMSON -- Less than two years ago, the afterglow of championship-stage brilliance by young players brought an undercurrent of offseason bliss.

Within that bliss was a steady, intoxicating sentiment that now has to be haunting:

Forty-five and zero.

As in, the Reign of Trevor could very well end in a 45-0 record and three national championships.

It was one of those things that in the moment you put in the file "Probably too fanciful but still kind of realistic."

The kid was that good that night in the Bay Area, and the week before against Notre Dame in Jerry World.

He was that stinking good, and he was a freshman.

So was Justyn Ross. Tee Higgins was a sophomore, and more talent was coming to Dabo's talent factory.