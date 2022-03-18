ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!

Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE

----------------------------------------------

CLEMSON -- When Clemson opened spring practice a couple weeks ago, the biggest storyline was the players who are unavailable.

It creates a bit of a jolt when so many important pieces, including Bryan Bresee, Will Shipley, Kobe Pace, Davis Allen and Tre Williams, are not participating.

But is it a huge deal?

We'd say probably not.

Some big-picture perspective and context is probably needed for those who are viewing things solely through an orange lens and not paying much attention to what's going on elsewhere.