 TigerIllustrated - Portal perspective
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-23 06:35:01 -0600') }} football Edit

Portal perspective

Larry Williams & Paul Strelow
Tigerillustrated.com

FROM THE TIGER FAN SHOP: Click HERE for more DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel and gear!

As we continue to explore Clemson's adjusting to the new landscape in college football, we need to make one thing clear:

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

The fact that Clemson is going to start taking the transfer portal more seriously does not mean Clemson is going to start building its roster through the transfer portal.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}