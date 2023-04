CLEMSON -- For everyone in the Clemson bubble, the top of this NFL Draft is a reminder that we don't always know what we think we know.

At this very moment two years ago, it was popular and totally reasonable to think DJ Uiagalelei was better than the other two California kids who played quarterback at Alabama and Ohio State.

Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud had done almost nothing in 2020, and Uiagalelei did something pretty special.

Now the former two quarterbacks are positioned to go 1-2 in the draft after two dazzling years as starters, and the latter is just trying to win a starting job at Oregon State after vastly underachieving at Clemson.