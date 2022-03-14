Positive vibes

ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!

CLEMSON -- Clemson fans are reasonably experiencing a bit of PTSD from the last time they heard of an impromptu guard-to-center experiment.

For much of last August, everything seemed to be going well with Matt Bockhorst at center.

But then the ball was kicked off and Bockhorst was faced with the sadistic challenge of his first shotgun snaps coming against Jordan Davis and perhaps the best defensive line of the playoff era.

Even beyond that nightmare in Charlotte, it wasn't a great fit. Bockhorst just seemed more suited to guard. He went back after four games, before he was lost for the season to injury in the seventh game.