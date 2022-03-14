Positive vibes
CLEMSON -- Clemson fans are reasonably experiencing a bit of PTSD from the last time they heard of an impromptu guard-to-center experiment.
For much of last August, everything seemed to be going well with Matt Bockhorst at center.
But then the ball was kicked off and Bockhorst was faced with the sadistic challenge of his first shotgun snaps coming against Jordan Davis and perhaps the best defensive line of the playoff era.
Even beyond that nightmare in Charlotte, it wasn't a great fit. Bockhorst just seemed more suited to guard. He went back after four games, before he was lost for the season to injury in the seventh game.
Fast-forward a few months, past the season and past the loss of Hunter Rayburn and Mason Trotter, and here they are telling us that the Will Putnam experiment at guard is working marvelously.
Yes, it seems reasonable for us on the outside to take a wait-and-see approach. Yes, some apprehension is justifiable given not just what happened last year, but from the natural learning curve that comes when a guy is playing a position for the first time.
