What's in store for Clemson's football program in 2019?

In this pre-spring practice series Tigerillustrated.com releases numerous, early predictions.

---- Clemson will be even better on a per-rush basis this season, and I’m not even sure that should be statistically feasible.

The Tigers’ run game was certainly more explosive this past season and racked up some big-number games.