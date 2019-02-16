Predictions For 2019 - Part VII
What's in store for Clemson's football program in 2019?
In this pre-spring practice series Tigerillustrated.com releases numerous, early predictions.
---- At least a half-dozen of Clemson’s signees this class aren’t even on your radar yet.
And maybe that’s being too conservative.
Consider this: As of this date a year ago, 21 of the Tigers’ eventual 29 signees had yet to receive their Clemson offer. That’s almost three-fourths of the class.
Furthermore, more than a dozen of them weren’t even hearing from Clemson’s staff by this juncture.
