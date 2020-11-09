 TigerIllustrated - Priority in-state target talks with Swinney
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-09 10:41:45 -0600') }} football Edit

Priority in-state target talks with Swinney

Paul Strelow
Tigerillustrated.com

A priority Clemson in-state target is beginning to see his recruitment narrow its focus.

Myrtle Beach (S.C.) junior receiver Adam Randall said he is starting to concentrate on a select few schools, with a commitment perhaps to come early next calendar year.

