CLEMSON -- Halfway through the third quarter against Stanford, Clemson's defense had allowed five rushes of 20 or more yards.

The Cardinal had totaled five such runs through their first three games.

The struggles stopping the run were a shock to the system of everyone, including yours truly, who came in thinking Stanford's young and developing offensive line wouldn't hold up well against a defensive line that entered the season supposedly among the elite in college football.

At this point, four games in, the emphasis has to be on supposedly.